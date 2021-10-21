LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A middle school in the east Las Vegas Valley was placed on a brief lockdown Thursday morning as part of an investigation into rumors of threats made against the school.
According to a letter issued by Harney Middle School principal Lisa Medina, the school was placed on lockdown as part of the investigation. However, the Clark County School District Police Department determined the threats to be unsubstantiated.
The letter noted that classes will continue as normal. Medina advised parents that they may see an increased police presence around campus out of an abundance of caution.
A full copy of the letter is provided below:
This is Lisa Medina, Principal of Kathleen and Tim Harney Middle School.
We are aware of rumors of threats to the school. Please know that we take all threats very seriously and immediately turn them over to law enforcement to investigate and take action, as necessary.
As a result of the rumors, the school was placed on lockdown this morning as part of the investigation. The Clark County School District Police Department has determined the threats were unsubstantiated.
Classes continue as normal and you may see an increased police presence around campus out of an abundance of caution.
Please encourage your child to report any perceived threat through SafeVoice, a school administrator or to law enforcement. Students and parents can make reports through the SafeVoice reporting system by calling 1-833-216-SAFE (7233), through the website at safevoicenv.org or through the free downloadable phone app.
If you have any questions, concerns, or information, please feel free to call me at 702-799-3240.
Thank you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.