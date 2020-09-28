MICROSOFT LOGO

Microsoft.

 (Microsoft/Facebook)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Microsoft experienced a mass outage Monday afternoon, causing emails to crash and various branded services to be impacted.

"We're investigating an issue affecting access to multiple Microsoft 365 services," the company said in a tweet about 2:44 p.m.

The interruption in service was initially attributed to a "change that is likely the source of impact," causing some users to lose access to Outlook, Microsoft Teams and other products.

"We're working to identify the full impact and will provide more information shortly," the company wrote on Twitter, opting to roll back recent changes believed to be the cause of the outage.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

