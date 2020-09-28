LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Microsoft experienced a mass outage Monday afternoon, causing emails to crash and various branded services to be impacted.
"We're investigating an issue affecting access to multiple Microsoft 365 services," the company said in a tweet about 2:44 p.m.
We're investigating an issue affecting access to multiple Microsoft 365 services. We're working to identify the full impact and will provide more information shortly.— Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) September 28, 2020
The interruption in service was initially attributed to a "change that is likely the source of impact," causing some users to lose access to Outlook, Microsoft Teams and other products.
"We're working to identify the full impact and will provide more information shortly," the company wrote on Twitter, opting to roll back recent changes believed to be the cause of the outage.
We're not observing an increase in successful connections after rolling back a recent change. We're working to evaluate additional mitigation solutions while we investigate the root cause. Please visit https://t.co/AEUj8uAGXl for additional information on this issue.— Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) September 28, 2020
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
