LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Michigan man was arrested on Tuesday for leaving a bag at the concierge of Trump Hotel and claiming that it was a bomb.
Las Vegas police arrested Dandre Lundy, approximately 47 to 48 years old from Farmingville, Michigan. He has been charged with making a false bomb threat regarding an act of terrorism and burglary of a business.
According to the arrest report, around 12:41 p.m. a taxi arrived in the Trump Hotel valet. A man exited the taxi and brought inside a large bag, which he placed at concierge. He then told an employee that there was a bomb in the bag and everyone needed to leave the building.
The suspect walked out of the hotel about a minute later, got back in the cab and left in an unknown direction, the report said, citing hotel surveillance footage.
As hotel security and employees evacuated customers and employees from the lobby and a restaurant connected to the lobby, hotel reservations took a call around 12:54 p.m. in which a man later identified as Lundy said there was a bomb and 15 minutes to evacuate the building.
After examining items the suspect left, the Clark County Bomb Squad and LVMPD determined there were no explosives, just miscellaneous items and written documents.
Police located Lundy by contacting the cab company, which told police the cab had picked the suspect up at Motel 6 located at 195 East Tropicana Avenue, transported him to Trump Hotel, and then back to Motel 6 on East Tropicana. Police then contacted the motel, which provided Lundy's room number.
"While being detained, without any provocation from Detectives, Lundy made an excited utterance of 'Can I get my suitcase back from Trump. I told them it's a bomb, no one got hurt, so there's no crime,'" the arrest report said.
After expressing that he understood Miranda rights, Lundy told police he arrived in town on Monday around 6 a.m. from Michigan and that he planned to go to Trump Hotel, say there was a bomb and leave. The report said Lundy told police that he was upset with Trump and wanted to send Trump a message that "he is a beast."
"Lundy believed Trump had messed up his life for the last three years," the arrest report said.
Lundy told police he placed a bible, rock and $1 bill inside the suitcase and handwritten "scriptures." He also admitted to calling the hotel and advising them to read the "message" left inside the bag. Lundy told police that if he were a customer observing the incident, he would have felt panicked and evacuated, the report said.
Detectives obtained a search warrant for Lundy's Motel 6 room and found a laptop and miscellaneous documents.
Lundy has been booked at the Clark County Detention Center on two counts of making threats or conveying false information concerning acts of terrorism; unlawful possession or manufacture of a hoax bomb; and burglary.
(1) comment
Was mental illness the message!?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.