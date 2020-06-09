LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Republican Party demanded an apology from Las Vegas Mayor Pro Tem Michele Fiore Monday after she allegedly made "racially charged" comments during the county's GOP convention.
According to a release from party committee chairman David Sajdak, Fiore made racially charged comments during a speech she made on Saturday's virtual county convention.
"Ms. Fiore's remarks were clearly inappropriate and ran counter to the thoughtful remarks of every other speaker and counter to the beliefs of the Clark County Republican Party," Sajdak said in a release.
Further, the party called the comments "irresponsible, insensitive and inaccurate" and called on Fiore to apologize for the remarks. Clark County GOP didn't elaborate on what Fiore said during her remarks.
Fiore's office didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
