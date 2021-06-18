LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Michael Jackson ONE by Cirque du Soleil will reopen its residency at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino on August 19.
Inspired by the King of Pop and featuring his acclaimed music, the show returns to the Michael Jackson ONE Theater in time to celebrate Jackson's birthday on Aug. 29.
The international production will perform five nights a week, with two showings each night at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
Tickets are on sale now at cirquedusoleil.com/mjone.
