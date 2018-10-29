LAS VEGAS -- MGM Resorts wants to mediate all lawsuits involving victims of the 1 October shooting -- and avoid having any of them go to court, according to Debra DeShong, spokesperson for MGM.
There are at least 13 lawsuits pending against MGM in eight states, according to a U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation. The lawsuits involve victims and family members involved in the shooting.
"After several weeks of discussions, MGM and the plaintiffs' attorneys have agreed to stay the currently pending litigation in order to enter into mediation in an attempt to resolve claims related to October 1," DeShong said in a statement.
"While we continue to believe ultimately courts would find in MGM's favor, we hope that entering into mediation will allow the parties to work together toward a fair and timely resolution," DeShong said. "Years of protracted litigation is no one's best interest."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.