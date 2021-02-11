LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A lot of people had issues Super Bowl Sunday using the BetMGM app, and now we know what caused the massive outage on sports books' biggest day of the year.
BetMGM said the issues were a result of "human error" in an MGM Resorts earnings call Wednesday. Nevada's outage resulted in the app being down during the big game.
The system was restored shortly after the game ended and has been working fine ever since. BetMGM said the human error that caused the issue was "specific" and has been addressed.
Earlier this week, MGM Resorts released an apology for the inconvenience.
