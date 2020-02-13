LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- MGM Resorts International this week announced plans to extend its responsible sourcing program with a set of goals for eggs and chickens.
Under its cage-free and free-range egg and chicken policy, MGM Resorts has set a goal to source 100 percent of eggs (shell, liquid and egg products) from cage-free sources throughout its global portfolio before before 2030, according to a news release.
Additionally, the company also committed to sourcing chickens from suppliers certified by Global Animal Partnership.
"The humane treatment of animals is something that is important to our guests and our company. As one of North America's largest independent restaurant operators, we see opportunity to use our size and scale to impact positive change across the supply chain," said Stacey Taylor, Senior Vice President & Chief Procurement Officer for MGM Resorts International. "We look forward to working closely with our suppliers and expanding our efforts each year."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.