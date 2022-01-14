LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- MGM Resorts is looking to hire lifeguards at an event on Saturday.
The company is looking for several hundred "engaging, energetic" employees to fill pool lifeguard positions at its properties on the Las Vegas Strip.
The event is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 15, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the MGM Resorts Career Center (840 Grier Drive).
Applicants should be at least 16 years old.
Those interested are encouraged to register and submit applications in advance. Interviews will be conducted at the event. In some cases, jobs will be offered on the spot, the company said.
For more information, click here.
