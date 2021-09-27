LAS VEGSA (FOX5) -- MGM Resorts International on Monday announced a transaction to acquire the operations of the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.
According to MGM Resorts, the company would acquire $1.625 billion in operations of the Cosmopolitan, which is owned by Blackstone.
Blackstone also announced the sale of real estate at $5.65 billion.
"Under the agreement, MGM Resorts International intends to acquire the operations of The Cosmopolitan and sign a long-term net lease with a partnership between Cherng Family Trust, Stonepeak Partners and Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. (“BREIT”), which will acquire The Cosmopolitan’s real estate assets," said a Blackstone press release on Monday.
According to MGM Resorts, MGM Resorts will enter a 30-year lease agreement, with three 10-year renewal options in the partnership.
"The Cosmopolitan brand is recognized around the world for its unique customer base and high-quality product and experiences, making it an ideal fit with our portfolio and furthering our vision to be the world's premier gaming entertainment company. We look forward to welcoming The Cosmopolitan's guests and employees to the MGM Resorts family," said MGM Resorts CEO & President Bill Hornbuckle.
The transaction is expected to close in early 2022, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions, according to Blackstone.
