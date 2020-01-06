LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- MGM Resorts is holding a hiring event to gear up for the upcoming pool season.
MGM Resorts is looking to hire approximately 1,000 pool area employees for the summer pool season, according to a news release.
The annual MGM Resorts Pool Career Fair will take place this Saturday, Jan. 11 at Mandalay Bay's Oceanside Ballroom, located on the second floor of the convention center. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Available positions include lifeguards, pool guest attendants, cabana hosts, spa attendants and massage therapists. Security and retail jobs are available as well.
Many pool area jobs with MGM Resorts begin in February and run through mid-October, the company said.
“This is such a great opportunity for anyone in the Las Vegas area to be able to get their foot in the door with MGM Resorts. We hire people as young as 16 years old out at our pool events. Many of our tenured employees have started as pool attendants, life guard, cabana hosts, and massage therapists," said Steve Flak, MGM Resorts talent acquisition manager. "They’ve worked their way in the company for years of service just from starting at this pool hiring event."
To apply online and for more information, visit: mgmresorts.com/careers
