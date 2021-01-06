LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- MGM Resorts is hosting a virtual hiring event as the company looks to fill more than 400 positions for the upcoming pool season.
According to the company, the virtual career fair will take place on Saturday, Jan. 9 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Available positions include lifeguards, pool guest attendants, pool receptionists and cabana hosts. Pool Ambassador, security and retail jobs are available as well.
Many pool-area jobs at MGM Resorts begin in February and run through early November, according to the company.
“We’re very excited about this year’s virtual pool hiring event. This year, you’ll be able to apply virtually, over video. You’ll be able to schedule a time with an interviewer. What’s great about this year is that you really only need to interview once. If you know that you want to be a lifeguard, you’ll interview once and you’ll be considered for positions across the entire company. It’s a great way to get exposed to the company and get some actual work experience.”
The company notes that job offers will be made on-the-spot during the virtual hiring event. For more information and to secure an interview time, visit: https://careers.mgmresorts.com/pool.#
