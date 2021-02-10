LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- MGM Resorts is taking Black History Month, as an opportunity to highlight their diversity and inclusion efforts.
The company is emphasizing programs such as the African American Network, which features enhanced awareness programs.
Vice President of National Diversity Relations for MGM Resorts told us it's important for a business that relies so much on tourism to be able to celebrate different cultures.
"The downside of it is that when you don't exercise diversity and inclusion and appreciation of differences. You don't reach your full capacity as a company, as a business," said Tony Gladney, Vice President of National Diversity Relations for MGM Resorts. "And it's important for a company like ours MGM resorts to make sure that we're valuing differences, whether it's valuing diversity of thought, whether it's valuing diversity of difference, and to make sure we're valuing our customers and our employees as well."
The theme of Black History Month for MGM Resorts this year --
“Black family: Representation, Identity and Diversity.”
