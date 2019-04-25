LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- MGM Resorts International announced on Thursday 254 managers were being laid off to slash labor costs by $100 million.
"These impacts are being felt across the company as this is a comprehensive change that is meant to be transformative," MGM CEO Jim Murren said in a letter to employees. Murren mentioned in his letter more layoffs were to follow in the coming weeks.
"These are difficult decisions, ones no leader wants to make," Murren said. "But they set the stage for future growth and greater job creation in the long run, a responsibility I take seriously as the leader of this company."
The job cuts were announced as part of an overall plan to boost earnings by $200 million by 2020, MGM said. The layoffs announced on April 25 do not affect union workers.
