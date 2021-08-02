Flowers and a sign reading "HONOR 58" hang on a fence outside the Las Vegas Village across from Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino as a tribute to those killed almost two years ago in a massacre at the site on September 30, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. On October 1, 2017, a gunman opened fire from the 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay on the Route 91 Harvest country music festival in Las Vegas killing 58 people and injuring more than 800 in the deadliest mass shooting event in U.S. history.