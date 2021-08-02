LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County on Monday announced that MGM Resorts International will donate land for a permanent memorial to remember the 1 October shooting on the Las Vegas Strip.
According to the county, MGM is donating 2 acres of land on the northeast corner of the site where the Route 91 Harvest festival was held on the Las Vegas Strip.
The Las Vegas Village is located across from Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.
MGM Resorts provided the following statement to FOX5 on the land donation:
Having a permanent memorial commemorating the victims and heroes of 1 October is vital to our community’s continued healing, and we are honored to donate a portion of the Village site to help bring that memorial to fruition. We look forward to supporting the committee as it proceeds with planning for the memorial.
The county has created a survey for the public to provide input on what artistic, design and educational features should be included in the memorial.
The survey can be accessed here: https://unlvcannon.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_eJT0b2CxiL7Y0qa
