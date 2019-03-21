LAS VEGAS (FOX 5) -- Through their Feeding Forward Program, MGM Resorts International has donated over 600-thousand meals to local non-profit charities.
Feeding Forward is one of MGM Resorts' sustainability programs that focuses on feeding more people, and wasting less food.
"As a hospitality industry, we have a lot of restaurants. We serve a lot of people. Food is our business. To help invest in the community, we decided on feeding people more food," said Brittany Price, Director of Sustainable Operations, MGM Resorts International.
Three Square Food Bank partnered with MGM Resorts three years ago. The food bank takes the uneaten, unused event food from the resorts, packages, transports and uses blast-chilling technology to preserve the food for future use.
"With MGM Resorts International coming through and helping recognize our problem, putting forth the effort, time and resources to do this. This is really helping us to put 600,000 plus meals back into the community," Maurice M. Johnson, Director of Operations, Three Square Food Bank said.
The USDA reports that 30-40% of food grown in the U.S. is thrown into landfill. In 2010, food waste in the U.S. weighs approximately 133 billion pounds and is worth $161 billion.
At the beginning of the program, Feeding Forward was only able to help 3 charities, fast forward 3 years over 130 non-profits now are able to use the food from MGM Resorts.
MGM Resorts is working to share a blueprint of their food sustainability model with other hotels to inspire them to fight hunger and reduce food waste in landfills.
"MGM Resorts International, they're leading that way of trying to fight that hunger battle. So if we can get others on board to help and support, we'll get it done," Johnson said.
The goal by 2020 for Three Square Food Bank and MGM Resorts is to donate 1.7 million pounds of food, and give 1.4 million meals to local charities.
For more on their sustainability program, head over to MGM Resorts website.
