LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- MGM Resorts International on Friday announced precautions to combat the spread of coronavirus at its properties.
According to a news release, MGM Resorts it is following guidance provided by the centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization.
"The health and safety of our guests and employees is our highest priority and we have taken measures to combat the potential impacts on our resorts and facilities. In addition to continually upholding MGM Resorts’ high standards of cleanliness, maintenance and sanitation at our properties, we’ve implemented temporary enhanced cleaning procedures and protocols," MGM Resorts said in a news release.
The temporary enhanced cleaning procedures and protocols includes:
- Placing hand sanitizer dispensing stations in high-traffic, visible areas such as entrances, exits, elevator landings, and hotel lobbies.
- Increasing the frequency of disinfectant procedures, with focus on:
- Faucets and toilet flush levers
- Doorknobs and locks
- Entrance and exit doors and door handles
- Handrails
- Slot machines handles and armrests
- Elevator buttons
- Light switches
MGM Resorts says it will continue to work closely with local and national health officials to keep its guests and employees safe.
