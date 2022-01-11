LAS VEGAS (FOX5) --This Saturday, MGM Resorts is hosting a lifeguard hiring event. They are looking to hire engaging, energetic employees for pool lifeguard positions at its properties on the Las Vegas Strip.
The in-person hiring event is scheduled for Saturday, January 15, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the MGM Resorts Career Center at 840 Grier Drive.
Lifeguards will be needed at the pool starting at the begin in February and run through early November.
Applicants must be at least 16 years old to apply and are asked to wear a face mask.
Jobs will be offered on the spot.
For more information, visit careers.mgmresorts.com/pool
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.