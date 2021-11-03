LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- MGM Resorts International announced Wednesday that it will be selling operations of The Mirage on the Las Vegas Strip.
According to a letter to employees from the company's CEO & President Bill Hornbuckle, MGM Resorts is in the early stages of a process to sell the operations of the property to another operator.
In the letter, Hornbuckle says the move is one that "we believe is best for the long-term success of both the property and MGM Resorts."
According to Hornbuckle's letter, MGM Resorts is "committed to continuing to maintain and develop our existing Las Vegas portfolio with no plans for other changes on the Strip at this time."
A full copy of Hornbuckle's letter can be read below:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.