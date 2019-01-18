LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- MGM Grand said it was planning to update its 25-year-old Strip facade.
A spokesperson with MGM confirmed executives were trying to find a way to attract more pedestrians for the property's Las Vegas Boulevard segment. The revamp will include restaurants and retail, allowing more people to enter the property from the Strip side.
Currently, pedestrians can enter the property either through an elevator or by finding an entrance hidden away on a side street.
According to the company, the goal for MGM Grand is to blow out its west wing - the former Marina hotel - that stretches toward Las Vegas Boulevard and open it to more foot traffic. MGM said it would redo the dome area next to Hakkasan, the Level Up gaming area and the sports book as part of the renovations.
According to MGM, it was possible the renovations could also help pull in foot traffic from T-Mobile Arena, the Park Theater or Park MGM. The company also said renovations would not likely start this year and no estimates were available as to how much renovations would cost.
MGM Grand said it also plans to upgrade its main entrance on Tropicana Avenue within the next few years.
