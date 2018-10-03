LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- MGM Resorts on Tuesday announced multiple scholarships "to honor the Vegas Strong Spirit."
Three scholarships, of an unknown amount, will be offered by the Public Education Foundation. Since 1995, the group has awarded more than $13.3 million, according to a press release.
The scholarships include:
- Vegas Strong Compassion Scholarship: This fund will provide scholarships to children who are survivors of the 58 people who lost their lives during the tragic events of October 1, 2017.
- Vegas Strong First Responders’ Dependent Scholarship: This scholarship is open to college-bound high school seniors in Nevada who are dependents of a first responder in any field such as police, fire, healthcare, nonprofit or government disaster relief.
- Vegas Strong Future First Responders’ Scholarship: This scholarship is open to high school seniors who are pursuing post-secondary education to become a first responder in policing, firefighting, healthcare, nonprofit or government disaster relief.
“Being able to show the first responders of our community how much we appreciate everything they do and honor their selflessness through these scholarships is truly a dream come true.” said Judi Steele, President & CEO of The Public Education Foundation, in the release.
