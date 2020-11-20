LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Saturday marks the anniversary of a Las Vegas tragedy that became the turning point in how hotel owners protect their guests from fires.
On November 21, 1980 around 7 a.m., firefighters got a call of a fire at the MGM Grand hotel and casino. The fire started in the deli and quickly spread to the size of a football field, engulfing the casino floor.
The smoke and toxic fumes rose through the building and killed 85 people.
A retired chief investigator, a firefighter, and the son of another investigator recount memories 40 years later.
The MGM Grand fire and subsequent Las Vegas Hilton fire 81 days later brought major safety code changes, including a requirement for sprinklers and smoke detectors.
As the lead investigator Mike Patterson put it, only a few more sprinklers on the ground floor could have headed off the tragedy.
