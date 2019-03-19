NEW YORK (FOX5) - MGM Resorts became the official gaming sponsor of Major League Soccer, announcing a partnership Tuesday.
The deal provides MGM Resorts and Roar Digital access to enhanced MLS-themed data for fans and sports betting customers, signage for nationally televised games, MLS-themed promotions and sweepstakes, match footage and photography, along with MLS talent and event opportunities, MGM said in a release Tuesday.
"Major League Soccer is proud to partner with MGM Resorts to bring existing and new fans close to our sport in innovative and immersive ways," MLS Commissioner Don Garber said. "MGM Resorts is a leader in sports betting, and they recognize the progress of our league and the growth of the sport in the United States and Canada. Together, we will deliver cutting-edge data and analytics to MLS fans, and fan engagement will be the driving force behind every initiative in our partnership."
"Major League Soccer offers some of the most exciting sports action in the business, and we couldn't be more excited to partner with the league as their official gaming partner," MGM Resorts Chairman and CEO Jim Murren said. "Pairing MLS action and real-time data and analytics with MGM Resorts' best-in-class sports betting operations and innovative technology and mobile offerings will truly wow soccer fans and showcase our shared commitment to providing a thrilling and immersive sports experience. We look forward to building on our growth and continued success as a sports, gaming and entertainment leader."
"This is a fantastic opportunity for Roar Digital and our customers," Roar Digital CEO Adam Greenblatt said. "MLS is one of the fastest growing professional leagues in the world and has rapidly established a passionate fan-base throughout the United States. The partnership positions us to be able to offer our players a unique blend of best-in-class product and customer experience."
"Both organizations will work together to protect the integrity of MLS matches," MGM said.
MGM announced previous partnerships with the NBA, MLB and NHL.
