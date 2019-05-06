MEXICO (CNN) -- The Governor of Mexico’s northern Coahuila state has ordered a search operation for a plane that took off from Las Vegas and went missing on Sunday, he says.
Coahuila Governor Miguel Riquelme said on camera Monday to Mexican media that he had ordered a search operation for a plane that had gone missing Sunday in the Mexican state of Coahuila, which borders Texas.
Riquelme also said that the plane had departed from Las Vegas and was heading to Monterrey, Mexico. When asked by reporters if the plane had crashed, he responded, “we still do not know what happened.”
The U.S. States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said Monday afternoon it did not have any information about this flight and referred questions about events in Mexican airspace to Mexican authorities.
FlightAware, a plane tracking site, lost tracking information on Sunday at 7:40 PM PDT. The plane had been level at 37,000 ft for some time, then started doing small ups and downs, then climbed to more than 40,000 feet before FlightAware was no longer able to track the flight.
Local reports describe the plane model as in the Canadair Challenger 600 series. According to the airliners.net website, this plane has a total capacity of up to 20 people, including crew.
From CNN’s Claudia Dominguez, Gregory Wallace, Aaron Cooper and Scott Reeves.
