LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Mexican restaurants have been preparing for Cinco de Mayo for several weeks, but this year, things are a little different.
The price of flat iron steak, an item used in several Mexican dishes like fajitas, has almost doubled in the past two months.
At Coyote’s Cafe and Cantina in Henderson, owner Patricia Olson said sometimes she is forced to run around to different grocery stores because her suppliers are out of stock.
“Sometimes our suppliers will be out of it, or it will be outrageously priced,” said Olson.
Other restaurants like Casa Don Juan are experiencing the same.
“Meat, especially steak, the price is very high,” said Susana Serrato, manager at Casa Don Juan.
Casa Don Juan has already raised its menu prices after reopening last year. Now, they may have to do it again.
“That’s the reason our prices might be getting higher,” said Serrato.
In addition to the challenges of betting certain items, this year Cinco de Mayo and Mother’s Day fall on the same week.
“We had to order double to make sure we get through our week because we won’t get another delivery until Wednesday. So yeah, it’s been hard,” said Olson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.