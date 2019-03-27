LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police were involved in a shooting Wednesday morning.
The incident took place near Maryland Parkway and Vegas Valley Drive, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
No officers were injured, Metro said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
