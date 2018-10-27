LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said on Saturday its officers would be working with the local Anti-Defamation League in the light of what is believed to be the deadliest attack on Jews in the history of the U.S.
Lt. Richard Meyers confirmed the force will be increasing presence in the Las Vegas Valley, however there are no known threats to Las Vegas synagogues.
"Deepest condolences and sympathies from (City of Las Vegas) to all those suffering in (Pittsburgh)," Mayor Carolyn Goodman tweeted. "(City of Las Vegas) is sending love and support to (Bill Peduto), the Jewish community and the entire city of Pittsburgh."
Multiple vigils were expected nationwide.
Congregation Ner Tamid in Henderson, along with other Jewish organizations in the Las Vegas Valley, were organizing a vigil for Sunday night, according to a representative of the synagogue.
On Facebook, the synagogue shared a prayer: "We pray for peace. We weep loudly as we mourn each individual and tragic loss," they wrote. "We pray for r’fuah shleima, complete healing, for those wounded and those witness to this act of violence."
The shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh on Saturday morning killed 11 people and injured at least six. The shooter was taken into custody.
At a rally in Illinois the same day, President Donald Trump said, "This was an anti-Semitic attack at its worst."
Details of the vigil in Las Vegas will be available Sunday morning.
Check back for updates.
