LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Metro Police said they are utilizing a special rifle training program meant to bridge the gap between patrol officers and SWAT units.
In the aftermath of 1 October, some officers who were there reported feeling helpless and under-gunned.
"A lot of the officers out there felt like they didn't have the training that they needed to engage the suspect who was 32 floors up and approximately 350 yards away," said Metro Police Sgt. Shawn Romprey.
For most departments, shots like that are reserved for SWAT snipers armed with more than your standard pistol or rifle.
Metro’s Special Purpose Rifle program changes that.
"Now we can actually train them to basically use the equipment that they have,” said Romprey. “Find out how far away that target is, make the adjustments on their rifle as necessary and try to stop that person from carrying out that act."
Most police rifles are usually equipped with non-magnified iron sights while special purpose rifles, or SPR’s, are all outfitted with some form of optic.
This allows officers to more confidently identify their targets and take shots from range.
"They're not snipers per say -- they just have another piece of equipment that allows them to hopefully successfully deal with any type of incident that they have out there in field without having to wait that 20-30 minutes for that arrival of swat," said Romprey.
Romprey said right now there’s about 120 officers trained under the SPR program patrolling the streets of Las Vegas, but he’s training more.
