LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police's SWAT unit hosted an event Tuesday intended to strengthen the relationships between neighbors and law enforcement.
Metro's First Tuesday event took place on the same day most of the country celebrated National Night Out.
The first National Night Out happened in 1984 – but the event can trace it’s origins back to the 1970's.
Tuesday’s event at Metro Southern Area Command heavily focused on SWAT’s roll in keeping the community safe.
"Especially after 1 October, even prior to that...the only way to become a true community is to do things like this," said SWAT Sergeant, Jessie Wiggins. "And this is what it's about. It's giving back. It's us having the communities back and the community having our back
According to the National Night Out website, the has event has grown to impact 38 million neighbors through 16 thousand communities in all 50 states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.