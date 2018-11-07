LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metro police said four people were in custody Wednesday night in connection with the beating and carjacking of an elderly man in downtown.
On scene Wednesday evening, police said they were looking for at least one more suspect -- and that at least one other victim is an elderly person.
Police said those taken into custody included two males and two females, ages unknown.
One of the suspects had the victim's phone, police said, and that the group was on a crime spree in the hours after the attack.
On Nov. 6, three male suspects approached a 78-year-old man as he exited his car to dine at a restaurant on the 2500 block of East Fremont Street, near Eastern Avenue at 5 p.m.
DTAC detectives need your help. On 11/16 these three men violently beat an elderly man and then stole his vehicle. If you know who these criminals are contact DTAC PD at 702-828-4152. Reference LLV181100025740 #wanted pic.twitter.com/UmEeCmnRsO— LVMPD DTAC (@LVMPDDTAC) November 7, 2018
The suspects attacked the man, beating him to the ground before stealing his car and cell phone.
According to police, the man was hospitalized after the attack with moderate injuries.
Police said the man's car was found Wednesday afternoon near Charleston Boulevard and Fort Apache Road.
While on that call, police said they got a call about an attempted carjacking at a CVS Pharmacy on Sahara Avenue. The suspects then attacked an elderly man at his apartment complex nearby, stealing his blue Honda Odyssey.
That led police to the stolen vehicle in North Las Vegas near Craig Road where the suspects were arrested.
Police originally described the suspects as follows:
A Black male adult, 5’11” to 6’1” tall, thin build, wearing a white T-Shirt, light jeans, white and black shoes, blue boxer shorts, with shaved hair on the sides of his head and short, possibly spikes dreadlocks on the top of his head.
A Black male adult, 5’11” to 6’1” tall, thin build, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with blue or purple camouflage on the back and bottom of the sleeves and purple or blue wide stripe on the front with a gold symbol over the heart, black pants, red belt, black and white shoes, black gloves.
A Black male adult, 5’11” to 6’1” tall, thin build, green camouflage hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black slippers with 3 white stripes, white socks, carrying a large red backpack with white stripes.
Anyone with information leading to the arrest of the suspects is urged to contact Metro's downtown area commend at 702-828-4348.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.