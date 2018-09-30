LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Officers responded to a suspicious death on Jones Boulevard near U.S. 95 Sunday afternoon, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
Police said it looked like the body was dumped near the intersection of Jones and Upland boulevards.
Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said the woman's body was found as someone came home and saw what appeared to be trash. The body was under blankets.
Officers were on scene trying to determine details of her death and how her body got there.
