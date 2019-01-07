LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metro police on Monday said they were looking for a man suspected in a robbery on Christmas day.
According to a press release, the male suspect went into a 7-Eleven near Eastern and Tropicana avenues on Dec. 25 about 2:36 a.m.
Police said the victim followed him outside and the suspect pointed a firearm at him, as shown in surveillance footage. The suspect fired one round into the air before running away.
The suspect was described as 5'6" with a medium build and short black hair. He was wearing a black windbreaker with a red stripe.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Robbery Section at 702-828-3591, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
