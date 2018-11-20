LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Metro Police said it is upping security at shopping centers and high traffic areas this week to help prevent crime during the holidays.
It’s part of a yearly task force put in place in 2002, police said. The task force is about increasing police presence and awareness that thieves could be targeting shoppers.
Metro is encouraging locals and tourists alike to be aware and shop smart:
- Lock your car
- Don’t shop alone
- Put down your phone and be aware of your surroundings
- Park in areas that are well lit
- Look for thieves who could be following you to your next destination
- If you see something, say something
"We want that stuff reported because it is by working together with the community that we'll be able to prevent both acts of local crime and more seriously, the overarching need for homeland security,” said Capt. Harry Fagel with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Metro said this year officers have arrested 140 people for commercial robbery.
Capt. Fagel said the task force helps to decrease theft and commercial robberies each year.
