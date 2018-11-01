LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metro police said officers will be conducting a 'sobriety check point' in the southwest valley beginning Thursday night.
Officers will focus on drivers impaired by drugs and/or alcohol between the hours of 7 p.m. to 4 a.m.
Police want to remind the public to drive safe on Nevada roadways by adhering to the following tips:
• designate a sober driver before drinking;
• use a taxi, call a sober friend or family member or use public transportation if impaired;
• take advantage of local sober ride programs;
• call 911 if a drunk driver is spotted on the road;
• take the keys or assist in making other arrangements for someone who
is about to drive or ride while impaired
Metro police expects to have the final number of arrests made during the check point on Friday.
