LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- After reports of numerous infant deaths, Las Vegas Metro police abuse and neglect officers and Sunrise Hospital doctors warned parents of the dangers of co-sleeping.
According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, parents are recommended to share rooms with their infants, but not beds. This may reduce the infant's risk of SIDS and other sleep-related causes of death.
Doctors warned parents of the following dangers:
- Getting trapped by the bed's frame, headboard or footboard
- Getting stuck between the bed and the wall, furniture or other objects
- Falling off the bed
- Being suffocated by pillows, blankets or quilts or from laying facedown
- Having another person roll on top of him
- SIDS
In October, detectives investigated five sleep-related infant deaths, bringing the total to 23 deaths for 2018.
