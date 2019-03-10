LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police were looking to identify a suspect in a robbery from February.
According to a release, the suspect went into an unidentified business on the 2200 block of Serene Avenue, near Eastern Avenue, on Feb. 19.
The man pretended to be a customer, then threatened them with a firearm and left with an undisclosed amount of money, police said.
No one was injured in the robbery.
Police described the suspect as a man between 25 and 30 years old, and at the time of the robbery he was wearing a red sweatshirt and dark jeans with a baseball hat and dark-rimmed glasses.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Robbery Section at 702-828-3591, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
