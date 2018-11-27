LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police were asking for the public's help finding a woman who went missing from Spring Valley last week.
Fatou Fall, 19, was last seen near Flamingo Road and Jones Boulevard, police said. She has mental and learning disabilities that may make it difficult for her to communicate.
She was described as 5'3" tall and about 105 lbs.
Anyone with information regarding Fatou Fall’s whereabouts is strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111 or the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.