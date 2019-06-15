LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police arrested a man after they said he shot a teen in the head while the victim was driving, causing a car crash in January.
Several people called police on Jan. 6 to report that a car had crashed into Rose Warren Elementary School, near Torrey Pines and Alta drives. The witnesses told police three passengers of the beige 2005 Chevrolet Malibu ran from the scene.
When police arrived, according to one passenger's arrest report, they found a 19-year-old man bleeding from the head in the driver's seat of the car, at the time crashed into a fence near the baseball field dugout.
The driver told police his name was Tanner and he was immediately taken to University Medical Center for treatment.
It would later be determined that the driver was shot in the head in the moments before the crash.
In a April 1 forensic report, police said Tanner's gunshot wound "... caused major structural damage to his face and head and has affected his mental capacity."
Patrol officers searched the area for the three people that reportedly ran from the car, and all three were found that afternoon in a nearby neighborhood, including one who hid in a trash can after a short foot chase, per court records.
A traffic report identifies Jose M. and Zaquone W., both minors, as two of the passengers. The third was Andrew Chamberlain, also 19.
All three of the passengers were found with some kind of contraband, including stolen guns and methamphetamine.
In Chamberlain's police report, they said Jose was the one who ran from police, and was the only one found with blood on his clothes.
One of the first found guns, a 9mm Springfield XD9, was linked to a home burglary in December, police said.
While reviewing those details, police said they identified Chamberlain as the suspect in that case, too. Police said on Dec. 18, 2018, he and two others burglarized an unidentified house in the Las Vegas Valley, and stole at least five guns.
The three suspects were seen on a home surveillance video, but it was too unclear for the homeowners or police to make a clear identification.
The homeowners, a couple, told police Chamberlain used to live at the home with them for about one year, and that he had a girlfriend and friend over regularly.
DNA provided willingly by Chamberlain was matched to a stolen Walther P22 magazine, according to police. The Walther gun was found on the front passenger floorboard at the crash.
With these facts, police said they believed Chamberlain shot Tanner in the head prior to the crash, but it wasn't yet known what led up to that moment.
He was arrested in early May. It was unclear if the other two passengers were charged.
Chamberlain now faces several charges, including conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder. He was being held on $100,000 bail and was expected in court on June 20.
