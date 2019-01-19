LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police responded to a fatal crash in the northeast valley on Saturday afternoon.
According to police, the crash happened about 1 p.m. near Stevens Street and Lake Mead Boulevard.
Police said the crash involved a vehicle and a motorcycle, where the motorcyclist was traveling eastbound and the white SUV turned left in front of the rider.
The SUV tried to "beat" the motorcyclist by turning into a residential street, but hit the motorcyclist instead.
A passenger on the motorcycle was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, police said. The driver of the SUV stayed on scene.
Police did not suspect impairment was a factor.
Roads were shut down between Sandy and Walnut along Lake Mead, police said in a email.
This was Metro's second fatality of a motorcyclist, and the ninth fatality overall for 2019.
