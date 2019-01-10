LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they want information on the whereabouts of a camera thief they nicknamed the "Blue Bucket Bandit."
Russell Fowler, 41, has been wanted in at least nine crimes since New Year's Eve, mainly the theft of home security cameras.
Police said the first report of theft came Dec. 31 near West Lake Mead and North Rampart boulevards. The victim told police that neighbors had the same thing or similar happen to them, according to a press release.
Police said Fowler is seen in multiple surveillance clips arriving at the homes, standing on a blue bucket to reach the cameras, then ripping the cameras off the mount before fleeing.
Per police, anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Russell Fowler, anyone with any information on any of these cases, or anyone who believes they may have been a victim but have yet to make a report, is urged to contact the Northwest Area Command Patrol Investigations Section at 702-828-8577.
To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
