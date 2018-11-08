LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a carjacking involving an elderly man in west Las Vegas Thursday afternoon.
Officer responded to the incident on the 6700 block of Del Rey Avenue, near Rainbow and Charleston Boulevards at 1:36 p.m.
They located an elderly man on scene suffering from minor injuries.
He was transported to Summerlin Hospital for treatment, police said.
Police described the suspect as a black male adult.
This is an active investigation. Check back for updates.
