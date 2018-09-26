LAS VEGAS (FOX5) The driver who police said ran from a deadly east Las Vegas crash is facing murder charges.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said Wednesday they’re still looking for 23-year-old Jonathan Mora, who is considered “armed and dangerous.” He left the scene of the Sept. 15 crash that killed 10-year-old Zion Jimenez, a passenger of Mora’s.
Police said Mora’s Nissan Altima rear-ended a grey Toyota Camry that was preparing to turn left onto East Vegas Valley Drive from South Mountain Vista Street at around 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 15.
Police said the car caught fire after the crash and the boy and passenger were pulled to safety by citizens.
A second passenger, 20-year-old Omar Moya-Luna, was taken to Sunrise Hospital with "significant injuries" but is expected to recover.
The driver of the Camry, 62-year-old Roberto Santos, was in serious condition.
A car wash fundraiser to raise money for Jimenez's family was scheduled for Sept. 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Superior Tire, 4445 East Charleston Boulevard, his family said.
Anyone who knows Mora's whereabouts was encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or to contact Metro's Traffic Bureau at 702-828-3535.
