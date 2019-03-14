LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Law enforcement was cracking down on impaired driving ahead of the big St. Patrick’s Day holiday weekend.
This weekend is one of the deadliest on the roads, across the country, police said.
On Thursday, Las Vegas Metropolitan police and Nevada Highway Patrol set up a "DUI blitz." The LVMPD Traffic Bureau served as the headquarters of a one-stop-shop. Once police found someone who may be impaired, they brought the suspect to the traffic bureau to get processed, tested and booked.
Police said they chose this night for a reason. Not only is it ahead of a busy holiday weekend, but sadly, they’re seeing a trend of more and more impaired drivers out on Thursdays.
“We’re asking you guys to make an impact, make a difference,” Metro Lt. Greg Munson said.
Around 100 officers and troopers planned to do just that.
“It’s extremely efficient,” Medic West Ambulance EMT Katherine York said. “They have the steps down to the T.”
Part of a DUI blitz: officers hit the streets looking for dangerous and reckless drivers.
“They’ll bring people in, so they can do all the paperwork and processing they need and they’ll have people either sign off on ‘Yes - I’ll do a breathalyzer,' or ‘No - I’ll do bloodwork,’” York said.
York volunteered her time to help officers do those tests.
“Working on the ambulance, you can only do so much,” she said “At least this way if I’m able to stop them first, that’s a big help.”
York added often times, it can take too long to administer a test at a jail or hospital. The suspect may sober up. So this process is more efficient.
If a test is positive, the impaired driver is booked immediately and taken to jail.
“It makes it so much easier for people, especially those who have lost family members because of something like this,” York said. “It lets the public know that there’s people there trying to take care of things.”
Those families include Kelvin Flowers. A suspected impaired driver slammed into him, killing the valley father before Christmas.
“We has a lot of plans,” his wife said.
“The choice that he made, he didn’t just take my dad,” Susana Lara said. “He took a piece of a lot of people who loved him. A lot of people who loved him so much, a piece of us died with my dad.”
The Flowers family shared their story with officers, before they got on the roads for a busy night.
“Just to know that they can stop another family from going through this, it’s amazing,” Lara said.
“In order to get people off the streets and not let them terrorize another life, that’s what’s important to me,” York said.
Up to 47 percent of fatal crashes involve impaired drivers in the valley. That’s why the DUI strike team is also part of Thursday’s blitz.
The strike team is made up of eight Metro officers and NHP troopers. Since it’s formation at the end of August, it has arrested more than 400 people.
Extra patrols will be on the roads until 3 a.m. Friday, police said.
