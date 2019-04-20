LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police and bomb squad responded to an apartment complex in the west Las Vegas Valley on Saturday night.
About 7:30 p.m. on April 20, officers were called to The Breakers apartment complex, near West Sahara Avenue and South Hualapai Way.
The call was for an armed man in a medical crisis, Metro police spokesman Lt. Alan Larsen said. Officers negotiated with the man and took him into custody without incident.
While officers cleared the apartment, they found what Lt. Larsen said was a suspicious device.
The nearby apartments were evacuated and Metro ARMOR units and bomb squad was responding.
Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.