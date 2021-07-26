LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Metro Pizza is starting their annual water drive on August 1, the company announced on Instagram.
Four locations across the valley will be accepting full, unopened cases of water in exchange for a free cheese pizza through the month of August.
The cases should be of 24, 12-oz. bottles. The water will be provided to local charities.
Cases can be dropped at the following locations:
- 1395 E. Tropicana Ave.
- 4001 S. Decatur Blvd.
- 6720 Sky Pointe Dr.
- 1420 W. Horizon Ridge Pkwy.
