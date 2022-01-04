LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Metro Pizza in Las Vegas announced Friday that all locations will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays beginning Jan. 3.
The company said the partial closures are due to a "the labor shortage caused by illnesses and other factors beyond their control".
The new operating schedule will run through the month of January 2022.
In a social media post, Metro Pizza said, "We believe this extreme, but important measure will provide our teams with some necessary and much-needed rest, coupled with two consecutive days off per week for everyone."
The company apologized for any inconvenience and thanked the public for understanding.
Metro Pizza is welcoming guests through the New Year's holiday.
