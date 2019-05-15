LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police investigated a fatal officer-involved shooting Tuesday evening in the Las Vegas Country Club neighborhood.
Police were called to the 3100 block of Bel Air Drive at 5:29 p.m., according to Metro.
In a press briefing at the scene, Metro Capt. Nichole Splinter said officers initially responded to a domestic dispute at the home.
At the home, they made contact with female victim, and spoke with her outside. While talking, an "irate male" came out of the house with a firearm in his hand, Splinter said.
He pointed the gun at his chin and was confrontational with officers, cursing at them the entire time.
At some point, Splinter said a Metro officer fired multiple rounds at the suspect, striking him.
Medical was summoned, but the suspect was dead on scene.
Police are expected to release more details within 72 hours of the shooting.
This was LVMPD's 8th officer-involved shooting of 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.