LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a Metro officer was involved in a vehicle crash with a citizen while on the way to a barricade on Saturday night.
Officers responded to the barricade at about 6:10 p.m. on June 1, to a home on the 3900 block of Windansea Street. The home is near an Albertsons shopping center at Flamingo Road and Durango Drive.
The call was for a burglary, police said, and the male suspect went into the home and refused to come out. SWAT was brought in to held handle the situation.
As of 10 p.m., the man, who police said was the only person in the home, was still barricaded.
At about 8:45 p.m., police said a crash between a Metro police patrol vehicle and a citizen's vehicle happened at the intersection of Tropicana Avenue and Rainbow Boulevard.
The officer and the driver of the other car were the only occupants and were both taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.
At the scene, Metro Lt. William Matchko said the officer was rolling code to respond to the barricade when the crash happened.
No impairment was suspected in the crash, and roads were expected to reopen around 1 a.m. at the earliest.
