LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a motorcycle officer was injured in a crash near Boulevard Mall on Saturday afternoon.
The crash happened about 4:22 p.m. on Sept. 14, said Lt. Jeff Clark of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
An officer on a motorcycle was riding northbound on Maryland Parkway, while a vehicle traveling southbound made a left turn to the mall. The vehicle crossed in front of the officer, striking him, police said.
The officer was taken to UMC with wounds that "appear to be minor in nature." The driver passed field sobriety tests, Clark said.
Traffic detail was on scene, and police said to expect northbound Maryland to be closed from Sierra Vista to Desert Inn Road into the evening.
