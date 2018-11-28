LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Metro police officers are busier tracking illegal marijuana activity following the start of recreational marijuana sales.
Lt. Eric Calhoun with Metro's narcotics unit said marijuana sales fuel the black market.
“There are taxes and overhead that are included [at dispensaries]," Calhoun said.“It's more expensive and we’ve seen an increase in the black market because its sold for a lower price.”
Calhoun has worked in Metro’s narcotics section for more than a decade. He said a lot of illegal sales happen on websites like Craigslist.
People misrepresent themselves as legal sellers.
“It's not new but we’re seeing more of it,” Calhoun said. “[Illegal sellers] make it look like they’re a [legit] business but they’re not.”
Calhoun did not immediately have the statistics to compare illegal activity related to marijuana before and after the start of recreational sales.
However, police said in the last year detectives seized 457 pounds of THC oil which is up 65 percent from the year before. Detectives also seizes 300 pounds of marijuana wax which is up 60 percent.
According to police, more people are growing in their homes without the proper licenses.
“There are certain chemicals used during grows that are hazardous to people,” Calhoun said. “They can increase crime.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.